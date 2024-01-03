Sooners' Veteran Announces Return To Team For 2024 Season

A veteran in the secondary for the Sooners' defense announced he's returning to the team for his sixth season in 2024.

By: News On 6, News 9



Woodi Washington posted on social media Monday night saying he will "run it back" for Oklahoma in the SEC next season.

Washington debuted in 2019 and has been a starter for the OU defense since 2022.

This year, he was voted permanent season captain by his team and joins several other defensive players who will return to the team in 2024.

Those include linebacker Danny Stutsman, safety Billy Bowman, and tackles Da'Jon Terry and Jacob Lacey.

This season he recorded 48 tackles and 7 pass deflections for the OU defense, according to ESPN.