OKC Thunder Win 5th Straight: Fan, Media Reactions To 127-123 Win Over The Boston Celtics

As the wins keep stacking, the Oklahoma City Thunder are gaining national attention for its rapid ascent into NBA title contention.

Wednesday, January 3rd 2024, 11:25 am

By: News On 6, News 9, Drake Johnson


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma City Thunder continued its tear into NBA title contention on Tuesday with a victory over the Boston Celtics.

The ahead-of-schedule Thunder squad has won 8 of its last 10 games with losses against the Kings and Lakers.

They've beaten the defending champion Denver Nuggets twice, the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves during this stretch, which now lands OKC at No. 2 in the Western Conference.

Closing out the game against an experienced and championship-or-bust Celtics team has fans and the media keeping a close eye on our Thunder.

Here's how they reacted on social media following the 127-123 win:

The Thunder travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 3rd, 2024

January 4th, 2024

January 4th, 2024

January 4th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 4th, 2024

January 4th, 2024

January 4th, 2024

January 4th, 2024