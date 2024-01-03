New Year's Meal Prep Tips And Advice

Health Food Restaurant and Meal Prep service owner Amanda Milich shared some advice on starting the new year with some healthy meal prep.

Some of her key tips include:

Loading up on veggies Choosing a good quality protein source Adding in a carb such as quinoa or brown rice





You can look at her Instagram for inspiration, and if you are still in need of help, you can find her on INSTAGRAM or go to her WEBSITE, and she can do the meal prepping for you.