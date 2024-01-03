C.H.I.L.D. Champions Uses Faith To Help Kids In Need

Latasha McGuire and C.H.I.L.D Champions joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss their mission to help kids in need.

C.H.I.L.D Champions is a faith-based, non-profit organization that mentors children from low-income families, underserved neighborhoods, homeless shelters, or possibly in the judicial system.

Their mission is to keep kids in school and off the street by teaching them life skills, showing them how to cope with stress and anxiety, and educating them on substance abuse and its effect on the quality of life, and exposing them to promising opportunities for their future.

For more information on C.H.I.L.D Champions, visit their WEBSITE.



