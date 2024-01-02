Oklahoma City Police Investigating Why Car Ran Off Bridge, Killing Driver

Police are working to learn what caused a car to crash off of a bridge in Oklahoma City Tuesday morning.

Oklahoma City Police continued to investigate what caused a car to run off a bridge near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike Tuesday morning, killing the driver.

Police said a car appeared to be traveling on West Memorial Road when it went over the wall on the bridge, and hit another concrete section, before landing onto Lake Hefner Parkway. It happened at around 8 a.m. Tuesday. The impact mangled the car's chassis and ejected the engine from the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver was killed but the person's identity was not released as of Tuesday evening.

Police said they were still working to determine what caused the crash. No other vehicle was involved.

Photos from a witness showed passing motorists rushing to the wreckage to help. Another witness said she was at a red light when the car ran off the bridge. She said everything happened in about two seconds and she could not figure out what caused the car to crash.

News 9 reached out to police Tuesday afternoon but was told there were no updates on the investigation.

Lake Hefner Parkway, between Northwest 150th Street and West Memorial Road, was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.