Man Given 2 Life Sentences For 2021 Del City Double Homicide

A judge ruled today that Devonta Williams is sentenced to two counts of life without the possibility of parole, for the 2021 murder of his then-girlfriend and her uncle.

-

A Del City man who pleaded guilty to a 2021 double murder appeared in court for sentencing Tuesday.

Devonta Williams is sentenced to life without parole for a 2021 double homicide in Del City. He was sentenced in Oklahoma County Court and was given the maximum sentence requested for all four charges against him.

The judge said this was a difficult decision after hearing about Devonta Williams' childhood trauma, but said ultimately life in prison without the possibility of parole was the only just punishment for what he did.

Del City detectives said Lakota Woods got into an argument with Williams, who she was in a relationship with. As it escalated, authorities said Woods called her uncle, Aussie Paschal, to give her a ride away from the house.

The state detailed how Devonta shot Lakota Woods in the face, and then chased her unarmed uncle, Aussie Pascal, before shooting him multiple times. The defense discussed Devonta's childhood trauma, saying he was forced to take care of his mother who suffered from mental illnesses, from a young age. They claimed that on the night of the murders he was trying to protect his mother who was inside the home, saying he acted in self-defense.

Dozens of family members of both victims read victim impact statements in court today, saying the loss left their family broken. Those family members say their lives are forever changed, but say they’re pleased that Devonta was given the maximum sentence.

He will serve two life sentences for the first-degree murder charges, for killing Lakota Woods and Aussie Paschal, along with two 10-year sentences for firearms charges. Those will all run concurrently.

Court records show Williams entered a blind guilty plea, meaning it's not part of a deal with prosecutors.

Police say Devonta Williams shot and killed his girlfriend and her uncle during an argument.

When the argument escalated, police say Woods called her uncle, Aussie Paschal, to give her a ride away from the house.

Del City Police say Williams ended up shooting and killing both Woods and Paschal.