OU Player Displays 'Horns Down' In Front Of Texas Fans While Receiving Award During The Sugar Bowl

An OU player receiving a community service award during halftime of the Sugar Bowl between Texas and Washington threw up the "Horns Down" gesture in front of the Longhorn-dominant crowd in New Orleans Monday night.

By: News On 6, News 9, Drake Johnson

Texas and Washington met at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for a spot in the CFP National Championship next week, a thrilling game that saw the Huskies come out on top 37-31.

At halftime, Sooners defensive lineman Ethan Downs was among many athletes being honored with the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team award.

While the other athletes smiled, waved, and held their trophy, the OU lineman tossed up the "Horns Down" in front of a Texas-dominant crowd.

The score was tied at 21-21 when Downs made the gesture. By night's end, Washington won 37-31.

Downs, an Oklahoma native from Weatherford, just completed his third season with Oklahoma. He had 29 total tackles with 4.5 sacks and an interception for the Brent Venables defense.

One of those sacks came against Texas during the Red River Rivalry in which the Sooners won 34-30.

Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) recognized Downs and the other student-athletes for "exemplary community impact" by naming them to the Good Works Team, according to the September 2023 reveal.