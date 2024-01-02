1 Dead In Northwest Oklahoma City Wreck, Police Investigate

A wreck in northwest Oklahoma City resulted in the death of one person, according to police.

By: News 9

-

One person was killed in a crash in northwest Oklahoma City on Tuesday morning.

The investigation continues over what caused the car to run off a bridge, killing the driver.

It happened on West Memorial Road, near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

The impact was so strong, that the engine was ejected, and investigators say the driver did not survive.

Police say this car appeared to be traveling on West Memorial Road Tuesday morning, when it went over the wall on the bridge and hit another concrete section, before landing on Lake Hefner Parkway near the John Kilpatrick Turnpike.

That section of the parkway shut down for hours as police investigated. But the cause remains unclear, and police say no other vehicle was involved.

A witness took photos showing passers-by rushing to the wreckage to help. You can see the car's engine on fire.

Another witness said she was waiting at a red light when she saw the car run off the bridge. She said everything happened in about 2 seconds

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.