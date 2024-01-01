Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Prepares For New Year's Eve Patrols

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it will be joining many other law enforcement agencies from the metro and across Oklahoma watching for DUIs on New Year's Eve.

-

"We are taking a zero-tolerance stance on any type of DUI," said Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck. "Not just driving intoxicated by liquor or beer, but also any type of narcotics including marijuana. Having a medical marijuana card does not make it legal to drive."

While the sheriff's office isn't operating any checkpoints, it is conducting "saturated patrols" and will intercept anyone who is believed to be under the influence.

In addition to the expensive legal costs associated with DUI costs, Brilbeck warns that the worst consequence of a DUI is killing a person.