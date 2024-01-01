Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office Prepares For New Year's Eve Patrols

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it will be joining many other law enforcement agencies from the metro and across Oklahoma watching for DUIs on New Year's Eve.

Sunday, December 31st 2023, 10:16 pm



OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office says it will be joining many other law enforcement agencies from the metro and across Oklahoma watching for DUIs on New Year's Eve.

"We are taking a zero-tolerance stance on any type of DUI," said Public Information Officer Aaron Brilbeck. "Not just driving intoxicated by liquor or beer, but also any type of narcotics including marijuana. Having a medical marijuana card does not make it legal to drive."

While the sheriff's office isn't operating any checkpoints, it is conducting "saturated patrols" and will intercept anyone who is believed to be under the influence.

In addition to the expensive legal costs associated with DUI costs, Brilbeck warns that the worst consequence of a DUI is killing a person.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 31st, 2023

January 2nd, 2024

January 2nd, 2024

January 1st, 2024

Top Headlines

January 2nd, 2024

January 2nd, 2024

January 2nd, 2024

January 2nd, 2024