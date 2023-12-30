Yukon Nonprofit Food Pantry Feeding Residents In Canadian County

A local food pantry supports the community. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with the director, Sherri Rogers in today's Something Good.

Manna Pantry on Cemetery Road, in Yukon, is a place for residents of Canadian County to shop for food, for free.

The pantry was started in 1975 by a social worker, that recognized there was a real need for food. “The first full month we served one hundred and seventy-six families, last month we served five hundred and sixty-seven,” said Manna Pantry Director Sherri Rogers.

Serving that many people require community support. “About ninety percent of what we have is donated through all the retail stores here in Yukon,” said Rogers.

It’s not uncommon to receive random donations. “We had a guy, he was in a nursing home here in town, and he got money for his birthday, and he sent us five dollars,” said Rogers.

It is stories like that, that remind Rogers and the other workers of the importance of the pantry.

There are no background or income checks, just a simple registration process, and guests are immediately paired with a personal shopper. “There are two reasons I have shoppers. One, to build relationships, and the other is to make sure that they get what they need and what they want,” said Rogers.

For customers like Lori Smithpeter, having a place where she isn’t judged or looked down on means everything. “I get like sixty-nine bucks from the state on my food money, and this gets me through the month,” said Smithpeter. “They welcome you with open arms, they support, encourage,” said pantry customer Christine Schacher.

Even though the pantry is for Canadian county residents, it is tough for Rogers to turn anyone away. “If you come in and tell me you need food, that you’re hungry, you’re going to get food,” said Rogers.

Manna Pantry is located at 620 N Cemetery Road, in Yukon. For their hours of operation or any other information, visit their website www.mannapantryyukon.com