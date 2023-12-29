Judge Orders Civil Case Against Former Shawnee Coach, Will Move Forward

Former Shawnee coach, Ron Arthur was found guilty of soliciting sexual contact with a minor last month, and now a judge has ruled that a civil case against him will move forward.

-

There are new details in the case against former Shawnee coach, Ron Arthur. Arthur was found guilty of soliciting sexual contact with a minor last month, now a judge has ruled that a civil case against him will move forward.

This civil case is against Ron Arthur and Shawnee Public Schools, filed by “John Doe.” The school had requested the case be thrown out, but the judge denied the request, pointing towards a pattern of abuse from Arthur that was allegedly not addressed.

At least a dozen alleged victims have come forward in the last two years accusing Arthur of sexual misconduct and grooming. That includes the 17-year-old John Doe who filed the charges, and Robert Hare, who claims Arthur began grooming him 15 years ago.

We spoke with Hare during Arthur’s criminal trial in November. “Touching me, touching my hands, lots of explicit things said to me in the hallways of the school,” said Hare.

At the time, Hare was the state’s key witness, outlining what he described as a “pattern” and urged any other victims to come forward. “It's harder for males to come up and say something, so I'm just here in support to let them know you have a story to tell, and I'm living proof that you can move on from it,” said Hare.

Ron Arthur was found guilty of sexual contact with a minor by the use of technology. The jury recommended a sentence of five years in prison and a $3,500 fine. Arthur was handcuffed in the courtroom and will be sentenced on February 7, 2024.

Now, a judge has ruled the civil case will move forward, despite Shawnee Public Schools' request for dismissal. “It's difficult. I think that for me it displays the pattern, the same type of grooming that happened to me,” said Hare.

That alleged pattern is the same thing that’s mentioned in the civil case as the ultimate reason the judge denied the school’s request to dismiss the suit.

The judge’s order states “the District knew of Arthur’s continuing and persistent pattern of sexual misconduct and failed to respond in an adequate manner.” It goes on to say that the lack of action allowed Arthur “to continue harassing students,” including the 17 year old John Doe.

In 2022, prosecutors dropped rape and forcible sodomy charges but the soliciting sexual contact with a minor through technology charge remains. In 2018 there was a Title 9 investigation into Arthur’s behavior and he was suspended several times between 2007 and 2008.

The ultimate findings in the documents say the “Court finds that the allegations are sufficient to raise an inference that the District was deliberately indifferent to a persistent pattern of sexual harassment at the school.” While the lawsuit will move forward, the plaintiffs claims of Title IX violations and negligence policies from the school were both dismissed from the case.

Shawnee Public School Superintendent Dr. Aaron Espolt said in a statement, “The safety, health, and well-being of our students are the top priorities for Shawnee Public Schools. Mr. Arthur has not been employed by Shawnee Schools since 2021, and we are focused on presently serving our community and being future-focused. Because this involves pending litigation, I am unable to share additional information at this time.”

Related Articles:

Former Shawnee Coach Found Guilty Of Soliciting Sexual Contact With A Minor

Day 3 Of Trial For Former Shawnee Athletic Director, Charged With Sex Crimes

Sexual Misconduct Trial Set To Begin For Former Shawnee Athletic Director