Police Investigating Double Shooting At Metro Convenience Store As Murder-Suicide

OKCPD has confirmed the identities of the two killed in a murder-suicide shooting at a 7-Eleven in SW OKC on Thursday.

A meetup between a man and woman on Thursday at a 7-Eleven near Yukon turned deadly. Police said Gavin Navitt, 34, turned the gun on himself after shooting his ex-girlfriend.

Police are investigating the double shooting as a murder-suicide. The incident happened in the middle of the day in the parking lot of the busy convenience store.

Gunshots rang out at a 7-Eleven near west Reno Road and Czech Hall Road. At the time, homicide investigators did not know the motive behind the deadly double shooting or who the victims were. “They’re conducting their investigation and hopefully those answers will be found here shortly,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, Oklahoma City Police Department.

As police gathered evidence from the scene and spoke to witnesses, they got a clearer picture of what happened in the parking lot. “They located one male and one female both shot,” said Robertson.

Police said Navitt went to the convenience store to meet up with his ex-girlfriend 23-year-old Elisabeth Anderson. Police learned Anderson went to return some of Navitt's personal belongings. At some point, Navitt pulled out a pistol and shot the woman multiple times. Bullet holes could be seen in the door of Anderson's car. Navitt then turned the gun on himself.

While this did happen in a public place, police said no one else was hurt. “There are no reports of any other injuries or any bystanders being injured as a result of this incident,” said Robertson.

Police did not say if witnesses saw the two fighting prior to the shooting or how long they were in the parking lot before the meeting turned deadly.

