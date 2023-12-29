2 Killed In SW Oklahoma City Shooting

Two people were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, police confirmed. The shooting happened near West Reno Avenue and South Czech Hall Road, in the parking lot of a convenience store.

By: News 9

Police said that officers arrived at the scene around 2:30 P.M. to shots being fired. It was there that officers located one male victim and one female victim.

The two have been identified as 23-year-old Elisabeth Anderson and 34-year-old Gavin Navitt.

Investigators believe the two were in a relationship at one point and met up to exchange belongings when Navitt pulled out a gun and shot Anderson multiple times.

He then turned the gun on himself, ending his life, police say.

According to Oklahoma City Police, they were transported to a local hospital. It was later confirmed that they both died.

Police say that two cars with bullet holes were discovered at the scene, as well as clothing on the ground.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.