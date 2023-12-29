2 Identified SW OKC Murder-Suicide Shooting

Friday, December 29th 2023, 9:11 am
A man shot his former girlfriend to death before killing himself Thursday in the parking lot of a metro convenience store, police said.
Gavin Navitt, 34, shot Elisabeth Anderson, 23, outside a 7-Eleven store near West Reno Avenue and South Czech Hall Road just before 2:30 p.m. He then shot himself, police said.
They were both then transported to a local hospital where they died.
Investigators said they believe the two were in a relationship at one point and met up to exchange belongings.
