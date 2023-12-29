2 Identified SW OKC Murder-Suicide Shooting

OKCPD has confirmed the identities of the two killed in a murder-suicide shooting at a 7-Eleven in SW OKC on Thursday.

By: News 9

A man shot his former girlfriend to death before killing himself Thursday in the parking lot of a metro convenience store, police said.

Gavin Navitt, 34, shot Elisabeth Anderson, 23, outside a 7-Eleven store near West Reno Avenue and South Czech Hall Road just before 2:30 p.m. He then shot himself, police said.

They were both then transported to a local hospital where they died.

Investigators said they believe the two were in a relationship at one point and met up to exchange belongings.

