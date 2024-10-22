Man Arrested In Connection To Deadly NW OKC 7-Eleven Stabbing

A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of an 18-year-old 7-Eleven cashier in northwest Oklahoma City.

By: News 9

-

Police say that 23-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was arrested and taken into custody in the 8600 block of Northwest 84th Street.

Gonzalez will be booked into jail on complaints of robbery and first-degree murder, according to police.

Oklahoma City Police say this was a joint arrest involving the US Marshal's Task Force.

What happened?

Oklahoma City Police released a video on Monday of the suspect they said robbed and fatally stabbed a metro 7-Eleven employee.

The suspect fled the scene after attacking the 18-year-old. The victim was identified as Jaedynn Anthony. Police said customers called 911 when they found Anthony in medical distress.

The 7-Eleven near Council Road and Wilshire Boulevard turned into a crime scene last Friday. Police released video of the unidentified suspect walking into the store around 2 a.m. The minute-long video showed the suspect talking to Anthony while paying for items.

“At some point when the victim who was a clerk there in the store opened the till the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money from the register,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said Anthony complied with the suspect's demands but the suspect for unknown reasons stabbed the teenager leaving her critically injured. Customers came into the store shortly after the suspect left the area and called for help. First responders were unable to save Anthony.

Police tell News 9 that tips from Crime Stoppers led to the arrest.