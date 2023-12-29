6 Turnovers Doom Sooners In Alamo Bowl, 38-24

The Arizona Wildcats capitalized on a myriad of Oklahoma mistakes en route to a 38-24 win Thursday night in the 2023 Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.

By: News 9, News On 6

Jackson Arnold's debut as Oklahoma quarterback netted mixed results. He threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns but was also responsible for three interceptions. The Sooners' offensive line was called for holding seven times, committing a total of eight penalties for 76 yards.

But for much of the third quarter, it looked like the Sooners were going to blow the game open versus Arizona (10-3). Up 24-13, Arnold hit Jalil Farooq with a pass deep in Wildcats territory. Farooq fumbled, and that ball was returned 87 yards for a score by Gunner Maldonado, bringing the Wildcats to within 3, 24-21.

Another turnover, this one an interception by Martell Irby, and Arizona tied four plays later at 24.

The game-winning drive by Jedd Fisch's Wildcats went 95 yards, culminating in a throw on the run by quarterback Noah Fifita to Jacob Cowing for a 57-yard touchdown. That put Arizona up 31-24.

Arnold fumbled on the next drive, leading to a two-play touchdown drive for the Wildcats. D.J. Williams' 19-yard run capped the scoring at 38-24.

The game was a tale of momentum as Arizona got out to a 13-0 lead early. Oklahoma came back to take a 24-13 late into the third quarter before the Wildcats rattled off the last 25 points.

The previous meeting between Oklahoma and Arizona was a 6-3 Wildcats win in Tucson back in 1989. The Sooners beat Arizona in Norman the year before 28-10.

Brent Venables' Sooners finished the season 10-3, a 4-game improvement on 2022's 6-7 campaign.



