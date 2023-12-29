Radio Icon Broke Through Barriers In OKC Radio

Ron Williams not only broke barriers, but he also opened the doors for so many African Americans going into broadcasting. News 9's Mike Glover speaks with him about his journey, in today's Something Good.

For Oklahoma City radio, he would be considered an icon. Ron Williams not only broke barriers, but he also opened the doors for so many African Americans going into broadcasting.

Back in the early nineties, there was no one bigger on Oklahoma City radio than Jack and Ron. “We got together, hit the air and it was like bam,” said Jack Elliott of the Jack and Ron radio show.

Through multiple stations and formats, this team just worked. “Went on to become the most awarded morning show in the history of this city,” said Ron Williams.

Even while not working at the same station, the friends still found a way to work together. “Jack and I would talk on the air, about me coming over there to KISS,” said Williams. “And we just knew right away that it would work, and that’s when members of the sales staff came in and said, you know what, I think we have something here, this is something we can sell,” said Elliott.

It was quite an accomplishment for Williams because up until then radio in Oklahoma City was still very segregated. “I had knocked on plenty of doors, got plenty of smiles, shook plenty of hands, and got in my car and went home and that was the last of it,” said Williams.

He had thrived for years in black radio, but after the station sold, he just needed the opportunity to prove himself, and he finally got the chance at KOFM. “I was nervous, I did not know exactly what they expected of me, I was happy to have a job,” said Williams.

As he broke down the barriers, one thing became clear to him as well as the radio stations. “It didn’t make any difference what color you were; can you do the job?” said Williams.

Williams admits, that even though he was accepted, it took him a while to realize he was accepted. “I’ll be honest it took me a while to ease my way to stop looking over my shoulder, as far as being the only black person on the air at that particular point,” said Williams.

Today he’s still with his buddy Jack doing a weekly Podcast. “It all seemed to work out and here we are one hundred and fifty years later,” said Elliott.

“You’ve got to have a voice and being in broadcast gives you that voice,” said Williams.

