OU and Arizona will face off in the Valero Alamo Bowl. And the Sooners say that despite not going to championship games, this is their moment to shine.

By: News 9

'We Were Inches Away:' OU's Ethan Downs On Why The Sooners Are Gunning For A Win In Alamo Bowl

-

Remember the Alamo Bowl of 2021? Well, the Sooners are hoping to repeat that performance tonight against another PAC 12 team.

The last time these two teams met, Oklahoma completed zero passes and zero yards. And tonight these two quarterbacks may throw for 1000 yards. There were more punts in the game than points for Oklahoma the last time these two met.

Tonight Jackson Arnold in his debut as the starter will give it his best. Can this revamped Oklahoma offensive line hold up?

“We've got great leadership at the end we've got guys that care deeply about their opportunity and care deeply about their teammates and certainly again the whole principle of [...] finishing what you started,” said OU Head Coach Brent Venables.

“We have huge goals to strive for. And we were inches away from getting it this year. So we have these dreams to chase because they're so close and buying into that dream as [...] a group of leaders is really amazing [and] special. It's not common,” said OU Defensive End Ethan Downs.