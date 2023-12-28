Sooners Gear Up For The Alamo Bowl: 2 Freshman Quarterbacks, Who Will Come Out On Top?

Two freshman quarterbacks are going head to head in San Antonio, for the Valero Alamo Bowl. And News 9's Chris Williams says he predicts OU will take the win.

Thursday, December 28th 2023, 4:41 pm

By: News 9


SAN ANTONIO, Texas -

The Valero Alamo Bowl is tonight and head coaches for both teams held a Q&A, News 9 discussed the two starting quarterbacks, and now predictions are floating around ahead of the 8:15 p.m. CST kickoff.

OU Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell, and Co-OC Joe Jon Finley, will be calling plays for the Sooners for the first time after the departure of Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State.

Arizona is the 2.5-point favorite, but a Sooner win tonight would be OU Head Coach Brent Venables's first Bowl win as a head coach.

OU is ranked #12 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona is #14, and both teams have only lost in one-score games. 

  1. Arizona: 31-24 at Mississippi State (9/9), 31-24 vs. #7 Washington (now #2 and in the CFP) (9/30), 43-41 at #9 USC in triple OT (10/7)
  2. Oklahoma: 38-33 at Kansas (10/28), 27-24 at #22 Oklahoma State (11/4)

OU won the Alamo Bowl two years ago against Oregon by a score of 47-32 when Bob Stoops served as the interim head coach for Oklahoma.
