Sooners Gear Up For The Alamo Bowl: 2 Freshman Quarterbacks, Who Will Come Out On Top?

Thursday, December 28th 2023, 4:41 pm
The Valero Alamo Bowl is tonight and head coaches for both teams held a Q&A, News 9 discussed the two starting quarterbacks, and now predictions are floating around ahead of the 8:15 p.m. CST kickoff.
OU Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell, and Co-OC Joe Jon Finley, will be calling plays for the Sooners for the first time after the departure of Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State.
Arizona is the 2.5-point favorite, but a Sooner win tonight would be OU Head Coach Brent Venables's first Bowl win as a head coach.
OU is ranked #12 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona is #14, and both teams have only lost in one-score games.
OU won the Alamo Bowl two years ago against Oregon by a score of 47-32 when Bob Stoops served as the interim head coach for Oklahoma.
