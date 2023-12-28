Two freshman quarterbacks are going head to head in San Antonio, for the Valero Alamo Bowl. And News 9's Chris Williams says he predicts OU will take the win.

By: News 9

'We Were Inches Away:' OU's Ethan Downs On Why The Sooners Are Gunning For A Win In Alamo Bowl

Sooners Gear Up For The Alamo Bowl: 2 Freshman Quarterbacks, Who Will Come Out On Top?

The Valero Alamo Bowl is tonight and head coaches for both teams held a Q&A, News 9 discussed the two starting quarterbacks, and now predictions are floating around ahead of the 8:15 p.m. CST kickoff.

OU Offensive Coordinator Seth Littrell, and Co-OC Joe Jon Finley, will be calling plays for the Sooners for the first time after the departure of Jeff Lebby to Mississippi State.

Arizona is the 2.5-point favorite, but a Sooner win tonight would be OU Head Coach Brent Venables's first Bowl win as a head coach.

OU is ranked #12 in the College Football Playoff rankings. Arizona is #14, and both teams have only lost in one-score games.

Arizona: 31-24 at Mississippi State (9/9), 31-24 vs. #7 Washington (now #2 and in the CFP) (9/30), 43-41 at #9 USC in triple OT (10/7) Oklahoma: 38-33 at Kansas (10/28), 27-24 at #22 Oklahoma State (11/4)

OU won the Alamo Bowl two years ago against Oregon by a score of 47-32 when Bob Stoops served as the interim head coach for Oklahoma.