Piedmont Police Officer's Leg Amputated Due To Extensive Injuries From Off-Duty Motorcycle Crash

The local law enforcement community has come together to support one of its own. An off-duty crash on a motorcycle sent a Piedmont police officer to the intensive care unit days before Christmas and in another state.

Officer Jeremy Furr has undergone multiple surgeries since the crash. News 9 learned on Thursday that doctors had to amputate Furr’s entire left leg. Despite the devastating loss, the officer’s family and fellow officers expressed gratitude that he is alive.

What was supposed to be a joyful time, turned into a life-or-death situation for Furr. “He was down off-duty visiting family for the holidays,” said Chief Shayne Clark, Piedmont Police Department. He was T-boned on his motorcycle at an intersection in LeFlore County two days before Christmas. The entire left side of his body took the brunt of the crash. “It was critical,” said Clark. “We were pretty worried about Jeremy.”

Piedmont Police Chief Shayne Clark went to see Furr right away. The five-hour drive to a hospital in Arkansas sent Clark's mind to many places.

“I didn’t know what to expect at the time,” said Clark. “The information I was given at the time I was told there was a chance he wasn’t going to survive.”

But when Clark joined Furr, his new bride and his family at the hospital, he was given hope. “Got a handshake and a half thumbs up from him that day which was really promising,” said Clark.

The community and law enforcement support took off after the department posted about Furr's crash on Facebook. “It crossed the entire state of Oklahoma,” said Clark. “Oklahoma Highway Patrol called this morning. They are actually making a trip to the hospital right now with some donations they received.”

Clark said his officer will be moved out of the ICU soon and eventually back home for rehab. “Like we tell him, it’s just one day at a time,” said Clark. “Let’s worry about getting through today and getting healthy.”

Communication Federal Credit Union in Piedmont opened a medical fund account for the officer. Citizens can donate to any branch in the metro.