How To Give New Life To Meaningful Fabrics

News 9's Jordan Ryan talked to Amy Garner with Sew Bewitching about preserving sentimental clothing and giving them a new life.

By: News 9

We all have certain clothing items that hold a special memory, whether it be a sporting uniform or maybe your child's favorite outfit when they were little.

As we clean out our closets to make more room for the new clothes we received at Christmas, it may be a great idea to take some of those fabrics you are sentimental about and turn them into something new.

But once you outgrow it in style or size, those items can start to collect dust.

Amy Garner, with Sew Bewitching LLC, shared some ideas with us that include:

Taking old t-shirts and making a quilt Turning a meaningful Shirt into a pillow Taking meaningful fabrics and using them to make a memory bear Repurposing fabrics into a piece of art to be framed or a new blanket





If you are not quite the sewer yourself, Amy can create something new for you. To learn more, visit https://ko-fi.com/sewbewitching or https://www.facebook.com/sewbewitchingllc/

You can also visit her at the Paseo District 3024 Paseo, Oklahoma City. She is located on the second floor.