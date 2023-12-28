Peak Flu Season In Oklahoma Approaching, When Should You Get The Flu Shot?

An Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation doctor says less than half of Americans have received the flu shot this year, but there is still time before peak flu season.

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation says only about 40% of Americans have received their flu shot this year, but there is still time to get it before peak flu season.

Hal Scofield, a doctor at OMRF, says vaccine fatigue is the main reason this year's numbers are so low.

He says flu is still very serious, with tens of thousands dying yearly and many more hospitalized.

OMRF says this year’s flu vaccine is great, about 50% effective in preventing the flu and almost 100% in preventing hospitalizations.

Scofield says Oklahoma's peak season is the last few weeks of January to the first few weeks of February, so it's a good time to get the shot now.

He says vaccine developers study the previous year’s flu from around the world every spring and then develop a new vaccine, so every year is different.

“You shouldn’t make your decision about whether you’re gonna get the flu vaccination based on last year's vaccination,” Scofield said. “Last year’s, the year before, ten years before…those were different flus and different vaccinations, so it's a new ballgame every year about what the side effects are gonna be and how effective it’s gonna be.”

Dr. Scofield says getting the COVID-19 and flu vaccines back-to-back on the same day actually gives you better immunity against the viruses.

Plus, you can knock them out at your local doctor or pharmacy.