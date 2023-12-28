Both Arizona and Oklahoma head coaches sang the praises of their quarterbacks ahead of the big Valero Alamo Bowl tomorrow.

By: News 9

'Around The Game Since He Came Out Of His Mom's Womb:' Venables On Jackson Arnold

Oklahoma goes toe to toe with Arizona tomorrow in the Alamo Bowl.

The was started on Wednesday with a Q&A with the two head coaches. The biggest topic was the quarterbacks that will be starting in this game. Noah Fifita for Arizona, and Jackson Arnold for OU. One red-shirt freshman, and one true freshman.

OU Head Coach Brent Venables had nothing but good things to say about Arnold.

“Jackson Arnold he's been around the game... since he came out of his mom's womb and has been throwing the ball around since then he got the instincts. You want them to have the poise whether it's his ability to climb in the pocket, you know, his patience, trust in the guys around him, [he] throws to guys [who are] open… He throws with great anticipation. [He] has all the skills that you want a guy to have,” said Venables.

And Arizona Head Coach Jedd Fisch had virtually equal compliments for Fifita.

“Noah [Fifita] is an incredible preparer. He loves the game of football, he's addicted to the game of football. And he's somebody that not only does everything right off the field he does everything right on and off the field,” said Fisch.