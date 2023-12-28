Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams Lead Thunder Past Knicks 129-120

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams had 36 points each, helping the OKC Thunder beat the New York Knicks Wednesday night.

By: Associated Press

-

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams each scored 36 points, and Williams hit a pair of clutch 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Wednesday night as the Oklahoma City Thunder held on to beat the New York Knicks 129-120.

Chet Holmgren added 22 points for Oklahoma City (20-9), which beat Western Conference-leading Minnesota on Tuesday night and was playing its third back-to-back this season.

Williams did most of his damage in the fourth, scoring 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including eight points and two 3s during a 10-2 run after New York pulled within 111-106 on a basket by Jalen Brunson with 4:37 left.

Julius Randle led New York (17-13) with 25 points, including 10 free throws, and Brunson added 24 points on 9-of-19 shooting. Immanuel Quickley contributed 22 points off the bench for the Knicks, who shot 41% from the field but made 24 of 30 free throws.

The Thunder hit 16 of their first 25 shots - 6 of 8 from beyond the arc - to take a 38-25 lead after one quarter. The advantage grew to 17 points in the second quarter, but the Knicks went on a 16-4 run to pull within 50-45 on a 3-pointer by Emmanuel Quickley with 5:30 left.

Oklahoma City extended its lead to 69-58 on a three-point play by Gilgeous-Alexander, who scored 19 points before halftime. The Thunder led 69-60 at the break.

Randle helped the Knicks come back in the third quarter, scoring nine of his team’s 11 points during one stretch to make it 83-83. Gilgeous-Alexander responded by scoring four straight, including a layup following a steal. Oklahoma City was outscored 29-24 in the quarter but led 93-89 to start the fourth.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Denver on Friday night.