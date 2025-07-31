Petition calls for charges to be dropped against mother accused of shooting alleged abuser of her child

A Woodward County community is calling for state officials to absolve a Woodward County mother charged with attempting to kill a man suspected of abusing her child.

By: Sylvia Corkill

A petition circulating online is calling on the governor and other state officials to absolve a Woodward County mother charged with attempting to kill a man suspected of abusing her child.

“It was her worst imaginable nightmare, and it came true, by someone she had trusted and brought into her family," said Jaime Kidd, a friend of Krista Fizer.

Mooreland residents say Fizer doesn’t belong behind bars, but instead with the children she desperately tried to protect.

“She’s a hardworking single mother,” Kidd said. “Nothing comes before her kids.”

Fizer managed a corner store just across the street from her home — a familiar and respected face in the Mooreland community.

“She lends her vehicle to some girls she works with when they need it. Any time someone needs a place to go, she’ll give you the shirt off her back,” said Kidd, who has known Fizer since childhood.

Fizer and her live-in boyfriend, Tyker Valdez, had recently moved in together when she discovered her 16-month-old son injured. Doctors confirmed the child had been sexually abused.

Fizer told investigators Valdez had been caring for her children while she was at work.

“Anybody coming into your family, anyone you don’t know — you need to vet them. Google them, do anything you can to check into someone’s background,” Kidd said.

Fizer and the child’s father, Wayland Martin, are accused of going to Valdez’s home and shooting him through the front door. Both later turned themselves in.

“This has ravaged our community, but at the same time, it’s brought us together. We all support Krista. Everyone in this town supports her, and we want her home. We want her back with her family,” said Kidd.

Valdez has been charged with child sexual abuse. Kidd called him a “monster who should never be allowed back into society.”

“I wish she would have shot straighter. I wish she would have completed the mission,” she said.

Investigators with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said they found pornography on Valdez’s phone. They also interviewed his ex-girlfriend, who told them he had abused her and her children.

Valdez told OSBI agents he is not capable of harming children.