Students To Compete For Scholarships & Prizes In Agricultural Tech Contest

Two hundred students will head to Plainview Texas for the January 20th competition. 

Wednesday, December 27th 2023, 11:25 am



More than $75,000 in scholarships and $45,000 in prizes are on the line for high school students who compete in Western Equipment's Agricultural technician contest. There is still some time to register.  

At this event, students will be able to show off their skill level in today's high-tech, fast-paced field of agricultural mechanization. 

Students of all backgrounds are invited to participate. No prior agricultural experience needed.

To register visit: https://west-equip.com/careers/ag-tech-program/high-school-open-invitational
