Discussions On New Oklahoma Co. Jail Sites Held By Commissioners Wednesday

Oklahoma County Commissioners are set to meet to discuss their plans to build a new county jail Wednesday morning.

By: News 9

Vote On New Oklahoma Co. Jail To Be Held By Commissioners Wednesday

The process backtracked earlier this month when the FAA came out against putting a new jail near Will Rogers World Airport, leaving four other possible sites for the new jail.

The possible sights are at Northeast 150th and Peebly Road in Luther, Stockyards City near Southwest 15th and May, Southeast 29th and the Kickapoo Turnpike, and Grand and Southeast 15th.

Commissioners will discuss the jail first behind closed doors during executive session but would vote in public then after if they make a decision.



