1 Shot, Killed After Incident At Woodland Hills Mall

Tulsa Police are looking for a suspect after a shooting outside Woodland Hills Mall killed one person.

By: News On 6

One person has died after a shooting just outside Woodland Hills Mall on Tuesday night, Tulsa Police said. The victim died in the hospital overnight, police said. The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is a breaking news update as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Read the original story below:

Tulsa Police are investigating after someone was shot at Woodland Hills Mall.

TPD said around 6:20 p.m. Tuesday, two people got into an argument outside the north doors of the mall.

Police said the argument escalated. One of the people involved shot the other, and then ran away, police said. Police said the suspect is at large.

Officers said this shooting was not an active shooter situation and described it as an isolated incident.

The Tulsa police chief said the shooter is at large at this time and that they don't have suspect information yet.

Police do not know if there are any additional injuries caused by people rushing to safety.

"The most important thing, especially when there's a lot of people in play, is to try and make the people as safe as possible. And that means a quick response, and it also means officers placing themselves in danger more than any other time to ensure that the public is safe," Chief Wendell Frankin said.

Witnesses React To Woodland Hills Mall Shooting

Witnesses described the aftermath of the shooting as chaos.

It’s the day after Christmas and witnesses said a lot of people were inside the mall shopping when it happened.

Employees said people were running into stores trying to find shelter.

One employee of a tattoo shop said he helped about 50 people hide inside the shop before closing the entrance.

That witness said he didn’t know if the shooter was inside or outside of the mall.

Most people said they didn’t hear any gunshots but followed because they were afraid, and all they could hear were people shouting about a shooter.

Another witness said his girlfriend recently started working inside the mall and he came after she sent him a text about the shooting.

“Obviously, I want to be able to comfort her. I mean, that's not something anyone should have to go through,” witness Ryan Hoover said. “Especially someone who's not around that, who's not trained for anything related to that. I just want to be able to hold her.”

Police said everyone in shelter is out of the mall and it was fully cleared around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Police cleared the area, and the parking lot was nearly empty by 10 p.m.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.