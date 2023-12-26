Oklahoma Man Sentenced To Serve Next 3 Holidays In Jail

The man must report to McClain County every Thanksgiving and Christmas due to his involvement in a crash that killed a woman.

By: News 9

A unique sentence has been handed down to a man this Christmas. He must spend holidays in jail until 2026.

Johnny Spradlin was given a year in McClain County jail in 2020 after being involved in a crash that killed 63-year-old Julia Kraus.

But to complete that sentence, the courts say Spradlin must return to the County every Thanksgiving and Christmas, all the way to New Years Eve of 2026.

In an interview with Kraus' daughter earlier this year, she says the system is working for him, but not her mother, who was the victim.

"I don't feel like he should have extra time to get his affairs in order to come back," she said. "I mean we didn't get the extra time to get my mom's affairs in order before she died."

The sheriff's office says he was released due to good behavior.

He will be back in jail for News Years.











