Integris Health Confirms Patient Data Breach

In a statement, Integris Health confirmed the following patient data may have been compromised: Date of birth, contact and demographic information and social security numbers.

Sunday, December 24th 2023, 10:17 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Integris Health issued an alert to patients on Sunday following a data breach.

Several News 9 viewers reached out after receiving emails from an unknown party claiming Integris Health experienced the breach.

The unknown party claims to have sensitive information that will be sold to the dark web if payments are not made.

