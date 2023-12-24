Dean Blevins: To Know Bob Stoops Is To Admire Him

Sports Director Dean Blevins talked to former University of Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops. Watch that conversation here.

Bob Stoops is a contented man. Not because he was a first-ballot hall-of-famer; or because he lives on a dream piece of property in a home that’s to die for; or because he won more games than any coach in Oklahoma history.

The ‘or-because’ list could go on as long as clocks tick.

The 63-year-old optimist is a contented man because he’s a truth-telling, no-excuses leader like few in or out of coaching. The proud product of a Youngstown, Ohio, upbringing, is universally respected, a born leader.

Once in a room with all the brothers, I asked brother Mark Stoops what most stood out about brother Bob. The Kentucky head coach told me as long as he could remember “everyone followed Bobby. It was natural. Younger. Older. Didn’t matter. Everyone admired and followed Bobby Stoops.”

Bob Stoops has a rare quality of making people feel good by just being in his company. He never was sucked into the ugly trap of cutting people down. No jealousies. Exceedingly competitive. Exceedingly fair. Great judge of talent. But that’s where the ‘judgement’ ends. Privately spiritual; powerfully positive; an indefatigable leader.

Stacks good decision on top of good decision. By the end of the day, week, month, career, that’s a lot of stacking. And a lot of winning.

Uber confident? Yea. What great leaders aren’t? Particularly in sports. It’s a natural part of the equation. And fun. But a bigger dose of humility. And empathy.

The kind of guy who slips in late to attend funerals of a father, mother and a brother. Yep. My parents and brother Bill. Bob Stoops has a busy schedule. He didn’t need to do that. But it’s who he is.

Guess who was the first one in ICU at our young son’s bedside the morning after a significant surgery? Yep, B.S. (who’s actually anything but what those initials generally stand for). Seeing us and our boy in this trying environment was not an uncommon practice for the busy head ball coach who religiously kept to his routine of weekly visits with struggling children in OKC.

In a recent extended conversation at his North Norman estate, Stoops spoke glowingly of his family: sons Drake, Isaac and daughter Mackenzie. Bob beamed with pride. Told us his wife Carol is something special. Called her a “big-picture” thinker – a high-achiever on her own. Said as a young couple on the rise he told Carol he was excited about his future and thought he could become a “head coach at a D-II school someday... Carol looked up and said, what?! Think bigger.” Sage advice.

The son of a high school football coach soon shined as the defensive coordinator in a labor of love for Bill Snyder at K-State. Shined even brighter under his now close-pal Steve Spurrier at Florida – whom he admires and enjoys more than anyone in coaching. SEC Championships. And a Natty for the Gators.

So, in December 1998, sans a hint of trepidation, the future Big Game Bob would be introduced as Oklahoma’s new head football coach.

Soon after, he shined. And shined. Kept on shining. A pragmatic approach combined with infectious enthusiasm and a bold persona that sooner than any expected brought back the bludgeoned but blue-blooded Sooners. The Bob Stoops of the early 2000s could stare down a lion. He surrounded himself with like-minded assistants.

His players mimicked characteristics of their leader. Resulted in an immediate Year 2 Natty; league championships and dominance; All-Americans & Heisman winners.

Speaking of winning, I asked Bob about the fact that he owns an incredible 10-1 record in conference championship games (or games deciding the Big 12 champ those years there was not a game). That 10-1 record is not appreciated for its greatness. Nick Saban’s record moved from 10-1 in SEC Champ Games to 11-1 after recently beating Georgia. So, for kicks, I told Bob we’d throw in his XFL Championship Game win last season to hang even with his old Youngstown pal at 11-1. Stoops and Saban. Now that’s in some mighty high cotton.

It’s been gratifying, meaningful, and a real treat to have been around the man for a quarter century. To have hosted his TV Playback Show for 15 years and attend and report on his every game. Fun guy to golf with and share a friendship.

To know the man. Truly a man’s man. But one also deeply admired by the other half of the human race who can more easily read the hearts and souls of men – like Bobby Stoops.

I hope you enjoy our conversation. DB