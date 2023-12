Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car crash is backing up traffic on I-35 just over the Oklahoma River.

By: News 9

OHP: Northbound Traffic On I-35 In Downtown OKC After Car Wreck

-

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a car crash is backing up traffic on I-35 just over the Oklahoma River.

OHP reported the wreck as an injury crash, but the extent of the injuries is still unclear..

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for details.