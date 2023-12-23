Russell Westbrook Gets Standing Ovation At OKC Thunder Game Against LA Clippers

A heartwarming welcome for a man near and dear to Oklahoma City's heart.

Friday, December 22nd 2023, 6:35 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Former Thunder player Russell Westbrook was met with a standing ovation from his old hometown fans during last night's game.

Westbrook, who currently plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, later commented, "best fans in the world" to the Los Angeles Times...

"It's like home for me to be honest. I grew up here and they welcomed me and my family with open arms," Westbrook said. "They gave me everything they had every night and I did the same and I'm grateful."

James Harden and Paul George were also met with cheers.
