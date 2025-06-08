Thunder’s Finals run brings back OKC family’s front yard tradition

Inspired by the Oklahoma City Thunder, a local family creatively expresses their support. Witness how 'Thunder Up' is reshaping their front lawn—and community spirit.

By: Jordan Fremstad

Thunder basketball brings friends and families together. For one Oklahoma City family, Thunder pride lies in plain sight thanks to their handy yard work.

Thursday night offered a painful drop in the bucket for Boom Town following the Indiana Pacers' game-winning shot. However, Peggy and Terry Flinton have short memories. They believe their Thunder can cut a new path to victory.

“We’re ready for game two,” Terry said. “Nobody said it would be easy. “We came back in game two against Denver. “They play like a close family.”

Peggy said OKC’s team chemistry helps them overcome adversity.

“They’re really a cohesive team,” she said.

Basketball brings the Flinton family together. Everyone who drives by their Quail Creek Road home knows where their loyalties lie. Terry uses golf clubs to outline the letters for “Thunder Up.”

“We grow up the grass for a couple weeks,” Terry said. “Start with the lawn mower and the weed eater and cut it into shape.”

Terry’s granddaughter Annie helped Terry master the finishing touches.

“I had a lot of fun,” Annie said.

The Flinton family’s tradition, mowing "Thunder Up" into their yard, began in 2012.

“I said I was gonna do it every year that we made it to the finals,” Terry said.

Terry and Peggy have seen their city grow around their team.

“I can’t believe it’s grown that much,” Peggy said.

Sports give people the chance to dream and a reason to believe.

“It just builds camaraderie throughout the whole city,” Terry said. “Go Thunder. We’re gonna win.”