AAA Predicts Busy Holiday Travel Day

Today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with AAA predicting more than 115 Americans taking to the skies and roads.

By: News 9

Air travelers say they've been surprised by how quickly and smoothly lines have moved.

"I think we'll be able to get through and get something to eat and just be relaxed and have a nice, easy flight," one traveler said.

While flying often ends up being cheaper, driving is a preferred option for many.

Currently, AAA says the national average for gas sits at $3.12c, only two cents higher than last year.

Here in Oklahoma City, the average is much lower at $2.66.























