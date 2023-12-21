Man Rams Car In Altercation Over Walmart Parking Spot

A 72-year-old man was arrested after allegedly ramming his truck into another car after he claimed the person in the car stole his parking spot.

-

Tempers flared over an accessible parking spot Monday at a Walmart in Edmond, police said.

Edmond Police arrested a 72-year-old man who allegedly rammed his truck into another car -- claiming the driver took his parking spot.

Police say there were plenty of witnesses, store security video and even evidence on the man's tires such that officers arrested him for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim told police that Ernest Bean had given him forewarning, threatening to ram his car if he took the parking space. The victim refused to move and police say Bean rammed the other car with his truck.

He proceeded to push it with his vehicle, according to a police report and accelerated so much so that the blue paint where the handicapped lines were was on his tire. The victim called the police saying he feared for his life and noticed Bean had a gun on his hip.

When police showed up, Bean denied any wrongdoing.

Bean: I was in the right, and he was in the wrong

Police: Are you sure about that?

Bean: I'm positive of it.

Police: So you're positive you had a right to run into with a car?

Bean: No, I was positive I had the right to park here, and he was going to jump in front of me and park here when he shouldn't be parking.

Police: Ok.

Bean changed his tune when he learned he was going to jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

Bean: Really, I took the aggressive part of it.

“The individual even admitted it got out of hand pretty quickly,” said Ward. “So, take a breath. Go loop around the parking lot, you will find another parking spot.”

Police said the victim was not injured during the confrontation, and Bean never threatened him with the gun. Bean has not been formally charged.