32-Year-Old Man Killed In Seminole County Crash

A 32-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along US-270 in Seminole County on Tuesday night.

Wednesday, December 20th 2023, 2:12 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. -

A 32-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along US-270 in Seminole County on Tuesday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Ryan Long was a driver involved in the crash near NS3590 Road and was declared dead at the scene by first responders.

The other vehicle involved had three occupants who were taken to the hospital. OHP said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Long, a Holdenville native, was the sole occupant of his vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 20th, 2023

December 1st, 2023

November 2nd, 2023

October 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023

December 22nd, 2023