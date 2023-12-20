32-Year-Old Man Killed In Seminole County Crash

Wednesday, December 20th 2023, 2:12 pm
A 32-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash along US-270 in Seminole County on Tuesday night.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Ryan Long was a driver involved in the crash near NS3590 Road and was declared dead at the scene by first responders.
The other vehicle involved had three occupants who were taken to the hospital. OHP said the injuries were not life-threatening.
Long, a Holdenville native, was the sole occupant of his vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
