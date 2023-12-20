Okla. State House Subpoenas State Supt. Ryan Walters: What Does This Mean?

We learned Wednesday that the Oklahoma House of Representatives issued a subpoena to State Superintendent Ryan Walters. What does this mean, and what is at stake?

By: News 9

The Oklahoma House of Representatives issued a subpoena to State Superintendent Ryan Walters, News 9 learned Wednesday.

The tool, usually seen in court, comes amidst a growing fight between Walters and Republican Representative Mark McBride of Moore.

If Walters does not comply with the subpoena, he could be found in contempt.

The subpoena issued by McBride is the latest in a back-and-forth between lawmakers and the State Superintendent's office.

Walters' chief strategist, Matt Langston, allegedly slipped a note under the door of McBride's capitol office that said, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice; shame on me,” which McBride called unprofessional.

Langston, firing back in a statement, called McBride, the Moore Republican, a “whiney Democrat.”

McBride then responded.

“Really, it's kind of childish," McBride said. “I'm not a Democrat."

This all brings us to Wednesday’s subpoena from McBride, which was also signed by Yukon Rhonda Baker and House Speaker Charles McCall, all of who are republicans.

Walters now has until January 5th to fulfill the request, which includes budget information and data about teacher recruitment.

McBride said yesterday lawmakers must be diligent with taxpayer money, adding the time for playing political games is over, which prompted a statement from Matt Langston.

“Representative McBride has repeatedly lied about Superintendent Walters and the State Department of Education,” the statement read in part.

We have yet to hear from Ryan Walters himself about the subpoena and the back and forth from the past few weeks.

There is a state board of education meeting set for tomorrow; News 9 will be there with updates.