OKC Memorial Marathon To Host 5K Training Run Ahead Of Race

A new 5k training course is debuting in January for OKC Memorial Marathon runners and walkers to practice the route and meet other participants.

By: News 9

Hundreds of people will kick off 2024 preparing for the annual Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon with the new 5k training run on January 6th.

It’s a brand new 5k course this year, starting in front of the memorial and museum and ending near Scissortail Park.

Kari Watkins, the race director, says over 500 people are already signed up, but there’s still plenty of room for anyone wanting to join in.

Watkins says you can walk, run, or do both, as it is not a competition but a way to meet people before marathon weekend.

The training will start at 8 a.m.

Click here to find where to register for the training run and all of April's marathon weekend events on the OKC Marathon website.