Accused Rose State College Gunman To Appear In Court Wednesday

A man accused of killing a student on Rose State College's campus will appear in court today.

By: News 9

The man charged with gunning down a student at Rose State College will be in court today.

Prosecutors say Brandon Morrisette killed RJ Long back in April.

Midwest City Police say Long was walking with Morrisette's wife and tried to protect her from her armed and angry husband.

Prosecutors say Morrisette drove to campus, found his wife and RJ Long, then shot Long dead.

Officers rushed to campus to confront Morrissette, who then surrendered.

Police say Morrisette is facing charges for shooting Long near the Humanities Building on the Rose State College campus near Air Depot and Southwest 15th Street.

Morrissette will appear in an Oklahoma County courtroom at 9 a.m., where he's facing two charges, one for having a gun on school property and another for first-degree murder.

According to police, his wife told them her relationship with Long was friendly; he was her classmate and also a marine.

Long's family and friends told News 9 the 20-year-old was an incredible guy and a hero.

