Local Nonprofit Helps Grandparents Raising Grandkids During The Holidays

An Oklahoma non-profit is helping out grandparents raising their grandchildren this holiday season. News 9's Mike Glover spoke to leaders of Nana's Closet for today's Something Good.

Oklahoma is number two in the nation for grandparents raising their grandchildren, and this time of year they need a little help, so it was Nana’s Closet with of course Santa to the rescue.

Nana’s Closet is a local nonprofit giving support to grandparents raising their grandkids. “Maybe on two o’clock on Saturday morning, they get the phone call, and all of a sudden, they’ve got children like we’re talking children,” said Eunice Khoury of Well Preserved and works with Nana’s Closet.

It’s a stressful situation for families, especially around the holidays. So, they asked Oklahoma families to help with Christmas gifts for the kids. “Each child had a wish list of three things that they would like,” said Khoury.

With the magic of Christmas, each child was granted their special wishes. “They help the families. I just recently lost my son, and I’m raising his children, and being a grandparent all by yourself it’s really hard taking care of children,” said grandparent Davena Marx.

Through Nana’s closet and Santa, the hard times were made joyful for one hundred seventeen kids this Christmas. “When I quit crying, this is probably more fun than having a Christmas party,” said Khoury. “It’s a blessing,” said Marx.

Making the spirit of Christmas real for the workers, for the families, and especially for the kids. “You gotta believe, come on girl, you gotta believe,” said Santa.

Now Nana’s Closet does events like this throughout the year. To find out more about the nonprofit or to support visit the Facebook page @Nana’s Closet or their website, www.nanasclosetokc.org