1 Charged In Deadly Motorcycle Accident, History Of Similar Incidents

Steven Taylor was charged in a deadly motorcycle accident. News 9 learned that this isn't his first time facing similar allegations.

By: News 9

Charges were filed against a man accused in a deadly motorcycle crash that claimed the life of his passenger.

Steven Taylor was allegedly speeding when he slammed his Harley Davidson into the side of a van, killing 33-year-old Catherine Fitts, who was riding with him off Northwest 10th Street and Council Road back in May.

Taylor was also hurt in the crash, and his leg was later amputated.

On Tuesday he was charged with first-degree manslaughter and driving without a license. But it's not the first time he's been involved in a deadly accident. Taylor has a history of convictions involving drunk and dangerous driving.

In 2018, he cut a plea deal for a deadly boating crash at Lake Thunderbird, where two men lost their lives.

Witnesses say Taylor was speeding and blasting music when he slammed into a small fishing boat, killing Cody Foster and Brandon Kelley.

Taylor pleaded guilty to reckless or negligent operation of a vessel-- and spent 6 months in jail.