Man Charged With Murdering His Former Girlfriend In OKC Rejects Plea Deal

Dario Acevedo is charged with murder in the death of his former girlfriend Maria Aguilar, but in court on Tuesday, he rejected a plea deal.

A man charged with murdering his former girlfriend rejects a plea deal in court Tuesday morning. Oklahoma City Police say Dario Acevedo shot the victim inside her southwest Oklahoma City apartment back in March. Assistant District Attorney Pamela Stillings says she was shocked the defendant rejected the deal.

“This was, as they say, the deal of the century, he should have taken it,” Stillings said.

Instead, Acevedo walked into an Oklahoma County Courtroom and said no to life for murder. “The family is very upset, they were hoping to get some closure, they didn't get it,” said Stillings.

Now, the case will go to trial, where the family will have to relive the murder of Maria Aguilar. “It's very difficult but they are sticking together and just trying to hold on to each other at this point,” she said.

Court documents show the defendant showed up to Aguilar's apartment on March 25 unannounced. While not a couple, Acevedo and Aguilar share an 11-year-old daughter. According to an affidavit, the defendant forced his way into the apartment, shooting Aguilar to death, then shooting the victim’s 23-year-old daughter, Jessica Aguilar, who survived. The document reveals Acevedo also threatened his own daughter, the 11-year-old, who got away and called 911. Police arrived and eventually took Acevedo into custody. He is charged with murder in the first degree, assault and battery with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm at another. “He shot one of the victims four times and she lived after killing her mother and all of this in front of one of his children,” Stillings said.

In court, Acevedo sobbed, then according to Stillings, tried to intimidate the family. “What I saw was him giving very ugly looks to his family and one of the people in his family that was there was his biological daughter and she's only 11 and the other was a victim in this case who was shot several times,” she said.

Instead of intimidation, Stillings says the stares made the family stronger and no longer willing to offer a deal. “I have since revoked that offer and so now, he is facing up to life without the possibility of parole,” said Stillings.

The defense had no comment after the proceedings. The trial is set for April 8.