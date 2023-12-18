Oklahoma Company Donates Reusable Water Bottles To Middle School Students

Middle school students were given water bottles, donated by an Oklahoma company, Simple Modern.

By: News 9

Simple Modern, an Oklahoma company gathered volunteers to distribute 900 reusable water bottles to students.

Image Provided By: simple modern

On Friday, students at Jefferson Middle School received the first batch of water bottles free of charge. Middle school students across Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) received bottles, and all staff members will be receiving one after the winter break, for a total of 14,500 bottles. The donation is valued at $215,000.

Image Provided By: simple modern

“We couldn’t do what we do without our community partners like Simple Modern,” said OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel. “Our partners help us fill gaps while we focus on educating our students. We know that kids need to be hydrated in order to learn, and providing reusable water bottles that students can use during class and after school helps accomplish that.”

Image Provided By: simple modern

Sara Lynn Sadorra, Director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships added, “Simple Modern has been a key community partner for the last three years. When we were still in the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Simple Modern stepped up to donate water bottles to all elementary students. This helped ensure our students had access to water when our water fountains were closed as a safety measure. The following year, they provided bottles to dance teams across the district. Counting this generous donation, Simple Modern has donated approximately 30,000 water bottles to OKCPS, with a total value of just under $500,000.”

Image Provided By: simple modern