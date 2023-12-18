Spanish Cove Retirement Community Residents Give Back To Workers

The Spanish Cove Retirement community decided to give back to those who've become 'like family' to the residents.

The more than 200 workers at Spanish Cove Retirement Community give the residents special care all year long, so it was time for the residents to give back to the workers.

“They become like family to us,” said Spanish Cove resident, Velta Johnston.

The workers, however, would simply say they are just doing their job. “Laundry supervisor, and I make sure that the residents get their clothes back right. Folded up right,” said Spanish Cove Worker Victoria Moore.

It is that care and attention to detail that the residents at Spanish Cove really appreciate and they want the workers to know that. “We work all year to put this Christmas party together because we so appreciate our employees,” said Johnston.

As the workers come into the Christmas party. “They select a number as they come in and it will say blanket on it, or it will say gift card, or it will say basket,” said Johnston.

Residents are not allowed to tip the workers throughout the year, so instead they donate the money to an employee appreciation fund. “And it’s divided among all of our employees, and they get a nice little bonus check today,” said Johnston.

A party just isn’t a party without great food. “Box lunches from Subway and Chick-fil-A, and the residents have made deserts, we have a table full of deserts down there,” said Jonne Johnson, Spanish Cove Resident.“I think this is one of the best things around here, just because employees get to feel how much they are loved and appreciated, and it’s like the day we get to be spoiled rotten and it’s kind of nice,” said Spanish Cove worker Jayden Cunningham.

All the effort was put in just for them. “To know that you are loved and appreciated by the people that you have spent the entire year taking care of, it’s very special,” said Spanish Cove worker Debbie Miller. “We love them. We truly love our employees,” said Johnston.