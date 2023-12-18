Thunder Coming Off Of Impressive Win, Set To Play Memphis At Home

After a win in Denver, OKC Thunder is gearing up for a game at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Monday, December 18th 2023, 5:27 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

OKC is coming off an impressive win in Denver, playing the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Thunder didn't play their best until it mattered the most with the game on the line. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stunned the Denver crowd, with this last-second shot, giving the win to the Thunder.

Knocking off the defending NBA Champs on their home floor, it was only their second home loss of the season.

They're home Monday night, that's the good news. Tonight may be their easiest opponent during this stretch. Russell Westbrook and the Clippers come to town on Thursday, and Lebron James and the Lakers are back on Saturday. After that you have the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they lead the west right now.
