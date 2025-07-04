OKC Thunder announce 2025 Summer League Roster and Schedule

Fresh off a championship season, the Oklahoma City Thunder gear up for the future with the announcement of their Summer League Roster.

The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its summer roster and schedule for the 2024 Salt Lake City Summer League un Utah and the NBA 2K26 Summer League 2025 in Las Vegas.

The summer league is a basketball competition organized by the NBA that features rookie, sophomore and G league affricates.

The competition is a way to watch the younger players before they transition to their new roles in the NBA.

Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League Schedule

Memphis Grizzlies | Saturday, June 5 | 6 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers | Monday, June 7 | 6 p.m. Utah Jazz | Tuesday, June 8 | 8 p.m.

OKC Thunder Assistant Coach Daniel Dixon will serve as the team's head coach in Utah and Assistant Coach Connor Johnson will serve as head coach in Las Vegas.

The roster features 19 players from various universities. 14 of the players are rookies with the rest being in their sophomore year.

The Summer League follows the Thunder's championship win and the NBA Draft.

In the 2025 Draft, the Thunder signed rookies Thomas Sorber to a multi-year contract and Brooks Barnhizer to a two-way contract.

Recently, MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander agreed to a four year, $285 million contract extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder following an impressive season.

The extension will begin in the 2027-28 season and will make SGA the highest-paid player in NBA history.