By: News 9

Daily Dose: Can I See Chiropractor Even Though I Have Arthritis?

In this week's Daily Dose, a viewer wants to know if it's safe to see a chiropractor even though they have arthritis. Dr. Lacey Anderson explains.

"Well, in general, the answer is yes, it is safe to see a chiropractor even if you have arthritis, but be sure to let them know your full health history before they make any adjustments. If you've had any X-rays or MRIs done, it would be helpful to bring them a copy of this information for their records as well.

Now there can be some circumstances where you should not get an adjustment. If you have severe osteoporosis, you have an increased risk of fracture and should avoid the chiropractor. If you're having severe numbness, tingling or loss of strength in your arm or leg, you should also avoid the chiropractor and should instead see your regular doctor for further testing.

They will likely order X-rays and possibly an MRI to find the cause of this. If you have large bone spurs in your neck. This could also cause worsening pain with an adjustment, so you should talk to your doctor first.

You should also avoid adjustments if you have cancer of the bones, surgical hardware in the spine, or known spinal stenosis.

When in doubt, always talk to your doctor to make sure chiropractic therapy is safe. Stay healthy and good luck."

