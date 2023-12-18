Oklahoma's Own Jake Hager Talks Debut Of All Elite Wrestling In OKC

All Elite Wrestling is making its Oklahoma City debut this week at the Paycom Center and stepping into the ring Oklahoma's own Jake Hager from Perry, Oklahoma.

By: News On 6

Storme: Jake, it's great to have you with us. Tell us about what you're doing this weekend. Get my name, right. Yes, sir.

Hager: It's gonna be a great Oklahoma debut. Our first time in Oklahoma. We've been wanting to come here for years. And now we're here. It's gonna be an unbelievable thing. You just have to see a live.

Lacie: So tell us about All Elite Wrestling. You guys have been around since 2019. Talk about AEW.

Hager: Yeah, it's a great company, All Elite Wrestling and we've been around for about four years now. And I feel like our impact has been really good as far as like changing the pro wrestling world, giving the fans competition, something else that they want to view, and just little different products. And it's been great.

Our owner is a he's great. And I think all he wants his good people in the company. So it just trickles down. And it's a really good show.

Storme: Okay, and you're from Oklahoma, you wrestled at OU right? What's it like going from collegiate wrestling to this?

Hager: It's very similar. There are a lot of the same techniques that you use, and then also like some more characters that you have to add to it. You know, you got to be a little vulnerable with this. You can't always just be the tough guy.

Lacie: What is it like coming back to your home state?

Hager: I'm a little nervous. This is a big deal. I'm very nervous. Actually. I'm sweating. I'm pretty sure my mom's watching but it's so exciting. I mean, it's just to come back to where I grew up. I started watching sporting events and then now I'm a part of it. It's really cool.

Storme: Okay, so this is at the Paycom center Wednesday,

Hager: Wednesday night and live on TBS!

Storme: Where can folks get tickets if they want them?

Hager: AEWtix.com and it's a great show you got beautiful women, you got pyro, you got body slams, and you got Oklahoma's Own Hager,

Lacie: Everything, I love it. Jake and there's a really big audience for this right now. You got a lot of crowd support, right?

Hager: I think pro wrestling is more popular than ever even more than the ad so it's really cool to see all the new fans come out and get a new experience because everything everybody likes a little different. You know, some people like wrestling Some people like the rock and roll music...

Lacie: Some like smack talking? Jake, how big are you?

Hager: 'How big a boy are you?' 6'5 240 lb.

Lacie: Sounds like a good match for Storme?