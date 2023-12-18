Oklahoma Man Arrested, Accused Of Sending Lewd Photos To Minor In Ohio

A man accused of sending lewd photos to a child was arrested by law enforcement in Oklahoma.

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 7:12 pm

By: News 9


Cherokee Police, with assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said Jerry Vaag Junior, 26, was sending explicit material to a child in Ohio.

Officials said the child's parents contacted Ohio police.

Vaag is facing charges for sexual communication with a minor and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

