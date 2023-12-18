Oklahoma Man Arrested, Accused Of Sending Lewd Photos To Minor In Ohio

Sunday, December 17th 2023, 7:12 pm
A man accused of sending lewd photos to a child was arrested by law enforcement in Oklahoma.
Cherokee Police, with assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said Jerry Vaag Junior, 26, was sending explicit material to a child in Ohio.
Officials said the child's parents contacted Ohio police.
Vaag is facing charges for sexual communication with a minor and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.
December 17th, 2023
December 17th, 2023
December 15th, 2023
December 14th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023
December 18th, 2023